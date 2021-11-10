Sayyadmanesh among ‘Ones to Watch’ in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

227 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is among the players who can steal the show on Matchdays Five and Six of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

With a number of enticing Group A match-ups set to take place on Thursday and Tuesday, the-AFC.com has picked out the players to watch out for. Sayyadmanesh is one of them.



Allahyar Sayyadmanesh – Iran

With Porto striker Mehdi Taremi not called up for the latest rounds of AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar games, there will be an opening for one of the other Iran frontmen to show his ability.

One man in contention will be 20-year-old Sayyadmanesh, who has been in red-hot form for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in recent weeks, having scored five goals in as many games to help his team up to third in the standings.

Sayyadmanesh, who began his career at Esteghlal FC, has made just two appearances for his country but, with Taremi absent and Team Melli sitting pretty at the top of Group A, he will be hoping for more game time in the upcoming matches against Lebanon and Syria.