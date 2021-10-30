Ghoddos scores brilliant goal as Brentford lose to Burnley [VIDEO]

6 views

The Irish Times – BURNLEY, Burnley registered their first win of the Premier League season as they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets boss.

The hosts netted three times without reply in the first half, with Chris Wood lashing the opener past Premier League debutant Alvaro Fernandez in the fourth minute.

Matt Lowton added a header in the 32nd and Maxwel Cornet then struck to make it 3-0 four minutes later.

Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors were unable to spoil Dycheâ€™s anniversary as his side took maximum points for the first time in 10 league outings this season, and 13 including the end of last term.

It saw Burnley move out of the relegation zone, up a place to 17th, while Thomas Frankâ€™s Bees remain 12th after their third successive league defeat.