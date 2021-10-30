Amir Abedzadeh shortlisted for ‘2021 IFFHS Menâ€™s World Best Goalkeeper’

7 views

Tasnim – ZURICH, Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh was shortlisted for the 2021 IFFHS Menâ€™s World Best Goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old goalie stole the show in Portuguese club Maritimo in the previous edition and joined Spanish team Ponferradina in the current season.

At the end of November 2021, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) will celebrate the winners of the Awards 2021 in all categories.

The list of candidates

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid CF)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City)

Jordan Pickford (England, Everton FC)

David de Gea (Spain, Manchester United FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany, FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC)

Ã‰douard Mendy (Senegal, Chelsea)

Emiliano MartÃ­nez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico de Madrid)

PÃ©ter GulÃ¡csi (Hungary, RB Leipzig)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Paris SG)

Allison (Brazil/Liverpool FC)

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Ajax Amsterdam)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt/Al Ahly SC)

Matt Turner (USA ,NewEngland Revolution)

Andre Blake (Jamaica,Philadelphia Union)

Pedro Gallese (Peru, Orlando City)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, CF America)

Amir Abedzadeh (Iran, Maritimo/ Ponferradina)