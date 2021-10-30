Mehdi Taremi registers two assists as FC Porto defeat Boavista [VIDEO]

101 views

Dn.pt – PORTO, FC Porto beat neighbors Boavista by 4-1 at home today in the Porto derby.

The match which was the 10th round of the 1st division of the Portuguese Football League temporarily ascended to first place in the competition.

Colombian Luis DÃ­az (20th minute), Brazilian Evanilson (41st & 47th minutes), and English rookie Daniel Loader (90+6th minute) scored the goals for the ‘blues and whites’, while Frenchman Hamache scored for the Boavista in the 30th minute.

The team led by SÃ©rgio ConceiÃ§Ã£o, who has now gone on 38 games without losing in the league (29 wins and nine draws), since the 2-3 loss to PaÃ§os de Ferreira a year ago

FC Porto is now tied in first place with Sporting Lisbon with 26 points, with Benfica sitting in 3rd with 25 points.