IPL: Yamgaâ€™s brace leads Esteghlal to win over Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Arthur Yamga stood up for his team Esteghlal by scoring a brace in his first match and took the Blues to a 2-0 win over Zob Ahan in round two of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

The French winger gave the visiting team a lead in the 28th minute.

Zob Ahan put Esteghlal under pressure to score the equalizer but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Yamga once again was on target in Isfahanâ€™s Fooladshahr Stadium just before the final whistle.

In Tabriz, Tractor defeated Sanat Naft 3-0.

Paykan beat newly-promoted Havadar 2-0 in Tehran.

And newly-promoted Fajr Sepasi suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar.

Holders Persepolis will take on Nassaji on Wednesday while Foolad meet Aluminum in Arak.