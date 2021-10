AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Iran to learn of group opponents at Thursday draw

21 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Known as Team Melli Baanovaan, Iran will be the only AFC Women’s Asian Cup debutant in Thursday’s draw.

It defeated Bangladesh, then emerged from a thrilling penalty shootout against Jordan to reach the pinnacle of the Asian women’s game for the very first time.

The final 12-team cast for the greatest show in Asian women’s football is now in place after both Chinese Taipei and Myanmar secured qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 on Sunday.

The stage is now set for Thursday’s official India 2022 draw, to be staged in Kuala Lumpur, where the 12 qualified teams will be split into three groups ahead of the tournament’s January 20 kick-off.