AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Iran to learn of group opponents at Thursday draw

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Known as Team Melli Baanovaan, Iran will be the only AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup debutant in Thursdayâ€™s draw.

It defeated Bangladesh, then emerged from a thrilling penalty shootout against Jordan to reach the pinnacle of the Asian womenâ€™s game for the very first time.

The final 12-team cast for the greatest show in Asian womenâ€™s football is now in place after both Chinese Taipei and Myanmar secured qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 on Sunday.

The stage is now set for Thursdayâ€™s official India 2022 draw, to be staged in Kuala Lumpur, where the 12 qualified teams will be split into three groups ahead of the tournamentâ€™s January 20 kick-off.