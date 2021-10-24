Wycombe 2-1 Crewe: Ryan Tafazolli strikes dramatic late winner for Chairboys [VIDEO]

30 views

Sky Sports – WYCOMBE, Ryan Tafazolli struck with virtually the last kick of the game to give Wycombe a dramatic 2-1 victory against struggling Crewe.

The strike in the seventh-minute of added time completed a double for the centre-back and maintained the Chairboys 100 per cent home record in League One, while lifting them up to second in the table.

Wycombe snatched the lead right on the stroke of half-time when a free-kick was headed out as far as Curtis Thompson and his effort from 20 yards deflected in off Tafazolli.

Thompson came within a whisker of doubling the Chairboys’ advantage when his shot hit the inside of a post before Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan had follow-ups blocked.

The Railwaymen levelled with 12 minutes left when substitute Tom Lowery was able to squeeze in the rebound after Stockdale had kept out his initial effort.

Just when it looked as though the visitors were going to hold out for a point, Tafazolli broke their hearts when he flicked in Jordan Obita’s cross.