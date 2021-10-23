Mehdi Taremi scores hat-trick against Tondela [VIDEO]

29 views

EstadioDeportivo.com – VISEU, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was the hero in FC Porto’s victory against Tondela (1-3) this Saturday.



Tondela, led by former Spanish footballer David Belenguer, took an early lead in the 4th minute, but FC Porto’s Taremi equalized on the 20th minute.



Tondela’s Iker Undabarrena was shown red on the 28th minute, as Taremi was brought down with a clear break on goal.

Taremi got on the scoresheet on two more occasions on the 43rd and 79th minutes.



With these three goals, the Iranian Taremi is the top scorer in the Portuguese championship with 7 goals, one more than his teammate, Colombian winger Luis DÃ­az.



Having played one more game than rivals Benfica and Sporting, Porto is the provisional leader of the League with 23 points.