Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup: Iran to face Paraguay in opener

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran will start the 2021 Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup with a match against Paraguay.

Team Melli is pitted with Russia, Japan, and Paraguay in Group B.

Iran will play Paraguay on November 2nd.Â

Team Melli will face Japan and Russia in the following days.

Host UAE, Senegal, Spain, and Portugal are in Group A.Â Â

Russia, Brazil, and Iran are the most successful teams, having won three tournaments each; the latter are also the current champions.

The Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup is an international beach soccer tournament that is held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates every November as the finale of the competitive international beach soccer season.