Former Aston Villa forward Gestede linked with Esteghlal [Report]

24 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede has been reportedly linked with a move to Esteghlal football team.

Rudy Philippe Michel Camille Gestede is a Beninese professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for the Greek Super League club Panetolikos.

The 33-year-old forward started his playing career in Metz in 2007 and has also played at Cannes, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Melbourne Victory.

French winger Arthur Kevin Yamga Tientcheu joined Esteghlal last week.