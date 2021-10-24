IPL: Sepahan defeat Naft Masjed Soleyman [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

2 views

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Sepahan football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-0 thanks to Sajad Shahbazzadehâ€™s brace.

In the match held in Ahvazâ€™s Foolad Arena, Shahbazzadeh scored twice in the seventh and 25th minutes.

In the 39th minute, unmarked Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the visiting teamâ€™s third goal with a header.

Mes Rafsanjan and Padideh’s match was canceled.

On Monday, Zob Ahan will host Esteghlal in Isfahan, Havadar faces Paykan in Tehran, Tractor plays Sanat Naft in Tabriz, and Fajr Sepasi meets Gol Gohar in Shiraz.