(No Ratings Yet)

2 views

vestnikkavkaza.net – ST PETERSBURG, Zenit defeated Spartak 7:1 in the 12th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Zenit’s goals were scored by Sardar Azmoun (20th and 36th minutes), Claudinho (28), Andrey Mostovoy (45, 56), Artem Dzyuba (80, from the penalty spot) and Alexander Erokhin (88).

Quincy Promes scored the consolation for the red-and-whites (53).

Spartak has not been able to defeat Zenit since November 27, 2017.