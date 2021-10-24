Ansarifard and Haji Safi score as AEK defeat Volos FC [VIDEO]

119 views

athina984.gr – VOLOS, AEK prevailed 3-1 over Volos at the Panthessaliko Stadium in the Greek Super League.

The win brings the team from the capital to second place in the Greek Super League standings, as they gave their hosts their first home defeat of the season.

In the 38th minute, the home team won a penalty, but Adrien Regaten slipped in his run up miskicking the shot.

The shock for Volos multiplied later in the half after Ansarifard latched on to Zuber’s cross to open the scoring on the 42nd minute.

Into the first half’s stoppage time (45th+4), Zuber turned from creator to scorer after a nice collaboration between Ansarifard and Amrabat.

In the 79th minute, Volos pulled a goal back through JP Rhyner. In the end, it would not be enough, as substitute Ehsan Haji Safi finished the game scoring on a counter-attack in stoppage time (90th+9).