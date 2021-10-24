Sayyadmanesh scores again to help FC Zorya defeat FC Kolos Kovalivka [VIDEO]

106 views

Sportsarena.com – LUHANSK, Zorya beat Kolos Kovalivka by a slim 1:0 in the 12th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The only goal of the match was scored by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh in the 32nd minute. The goal was assisted by his compatriot Zahedi Shahab.

Viktor Skripnik’s Zorya has now earned 23 points and moved up to fourth in the table, overtaking Dnipro-1, which today lost to Dynamo (0:2). Kolos remains in 11th position.

In the next round, Zaorya will face Metalist 1925, while Kolos will meet PFC Lvov.