Ahmad Nourollahi scores winner against Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Persianfootball.com – DUBAI, Team Melli midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi scored the match-winner for his team against Al Jazira in the UAE Adnoc Pro League.

Shabab Al-Ahli turned a deficit against Al-Jazira from one-nil down to win by two goals during the seventh week of league play.

Nourollahi, along with his Iranian teammate Mehdi Ghaedi, started the game on the bench and were both introduced into the match in the 62nd minute.

Not long after, Nourollahi made a great run through the middle and unleashed a powerful shot in the box to bring the home side into the lead on the 72nd minute.

Shabab Al-Ahli currently sits in second place in the league standings with 14 points.