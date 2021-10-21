UEFA Europa Conference League: Sayyadmanesh goal helps Zorya FC defeat CSKA Sofia [VIDEO]

848 views

Sport.Unian.net – SOFIA, Viktor Skripnik’s squad played in Bulgaria in the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

On Thursday Zorya Luhansk played against CSKA Sofia in the third round of the UEFA Conference League group round. The match took place in Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski stadium.

The victory over the Bulgarian club was achieved by Zorya FC thanks to a goal from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh in the 65th minute of the match.

After three rounds played, Zorya has three points and occupying third place in group E. CSKA is currently at the bottom of the gourp with one point.