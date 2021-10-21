UEFA Europa Conference League: Jahanbakhsh on target as Feyenoord defeats Union Berlin [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Zealandnet.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord experienced no surprises during their home UEFA Europa Conference League match against FC Union Berlin.Â

The team from Rotterdam deservedly won against the 5th placed team in the Bundesliga 3-1.Â

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, and Luis Sinisterra scored for the home team.Â Taiwo Awoniyi scored the consolation goal for the German team.

Feyenoord is still unbeaten in Group E of the Conference League.Â

The team trained by Arne Slot leads their group with 7 points.