2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Iran arrives in Dushanbe

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran arrived in Dushanbe Friday morning to take part at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team will commence the campaign with a match against Nepal on Sunday.

Iran has been drawn in Group B along with host Tajikistan, Nepal and Lebanon.

With the excitement building up, 39 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Associations (MAs) will be vying for 15 available spots to join host Uzbekistan at the keenly anticipated AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022, which will be staged in the Central Zone for the first time in Asian football history.