IPL: Esteghlal edge Havadar, Zob Ahan defeats Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

99 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team saw off newly-promoted Havadar in Matchday 1 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri missed a penalty in the 55th minute but left-footed Jafar Salmani scored from outside the area on the hour mark.

Zob Ahan earned a late 1-0 win over Sanat Naft in Abadan. Aref Rostami scored the winner.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Tractor 4-1 in Sirjan. Amin Pourali, Morteza Tabrizi and Saeid Sadeghi (two goals) were on target for the hosts.

With four minutes left, Mohammad Abbaszadeh pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

On Friday, Persepolis will play the last match of Matchday 1 in Ahvaz against Foolad.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the title for the sixth in a row.