2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Mahdavikia announces 25-man squad list

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Mahdavikia announced his 25-man team for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The qualification will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Oct. 25 to 31.

Iran is pitted against host Tajikistan, Nepal, and Lebanon in Group B.

Mahdavikiaâ€™s boys will kick off the campaign with a match against Nepal on Oct. 25.

They will play Lebanon and Tajikistan on Oct. 28 and 31, respectively.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Uzbekistan as hosts.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Rezaei (Esteghlal), Mohammad Javad Kia (Padideh), Reza Kakhsaz (Mes Shahr Babak)

Defenders:

Saman Fallah (Paykan), Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi (Naft Masjed Soleyman), Omid Hamedifar (Sanat Naft), Mohammadamin Hazbavi (Foolad), Younes Akbarpour (Mes Rafsanjan), Mehdi Hashemnejhad (Malavan), Sina Abdollahi (Machine Sazi), Milad Kor (Zob Ahan), Mohammad Soltanimehr (Zob Ahan)

Midfielders:

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Esteghlal), Sobhan Khaghani (Esteghlal), Mohammadmehdi Mohebi (Paykan), Alireza Koushki (Paykan), Mohammadhossein Zavari (Sanat Naft), Alireza Bavieh (Foolad), Mehdi Limoochi (Fajr Sepasi), Hossein Nokhodkar (Gol Gohar), Mohammad Khodabandehlou (Zob Ahan), Yasin Salmani (Sepahan)

Forwards:

Amirali Sadeghi (Esteghlal), Aria Barzegar (Fajr Sepasi), Farzan Dana (Fajr Sepasi)