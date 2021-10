364 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, French winger Arthur Kevin Yamga Tientcheu joined Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 25-year-old player has penned a two-year deal with Esteghlal.

Yamga started his playing career in 2015 at Italian club Chievo Verona.

He has most recently played at Danish football club Vejle Boldklub.

Esteghlal will start the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season on Wednesday with a match against Havadar.