Tasnim – TEHRAN, Rouzbeh Cheshmi has rejoined Esteghlal football team on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old defender penned a two-year contract with the Iranian team.

Cheshmi left Esteghlal in the last season to join Qatari side Umm Salal.

He represented Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.