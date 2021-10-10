2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Iran vs Korea Republic [Preview]

1,792 views

SportsKeeda – TEHRAN, Iran will host the Korea Republic at the Azadi Stadium in a 2022Â FIFA World Cup qualifierÂ on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi scored the match-winner in the 70th minute, while Sardar Azmoun missed a 90th-minute penalty for the visitors.

The Korea RepublicÂ secured a 2-1 victory over Syria on home turf. All three goals came in the second half, withÂ Heung-Min SonÂ scoring the match-winner two minutes from time.

The game will be a direct battle for the top spot in Group A.Â IranÂ currently lead the way at the summit with maximum points accrued from three matches. South Korea are two points and one spot below them.

Iran vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides and Iran have the better record with 15 wins to their name. The Korea Republic was victorious on 12 occasions while eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly on June 2019 when they played out a 1-1 draw.

The Korea Republic has found the going tough against Iran in the last decade. They have been without a win against the Cheetahs since October 2005, a run stretching to 11 matches.

Iran form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Iran vs Korea Republic Team News

Iran

Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh were all part of Iran’s 26-man squad to dispute October’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan were included in Paulo Bento’s squad to dispute the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iran vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

Iran Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Omid Noorafkan, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Hossein Kanaani, Sadegh Moharrami; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeed Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri; Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Yong; Hwang Hee-Chan, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Ui-Jo, Song Min-Kyu

Iran vs Korea Republic Prediction

The clash between two Asian heavyweights promises to be exciting and both sides will play on the front foot in search of all three points.

The hosts will be buoyed by their recent good run against the Korea Republic and home advantage also gives them an extra edge. The visitors have what it takes to get the job done and they also have several proven performers within their ranks.

However, the close nature of both sides suggests that a low-scoring draw could be on the cards, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Iran 1-1 Korea Republic