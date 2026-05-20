Iran to face Mali in pre-World Cup friendly

Afrik-foot.com – TEHRAN, The Mali Eagles will play a friendly in June, facing Iran in Antalya, Turkey. The game will be played on June 4.

Team Melli, who has chosen Turkey to prepare for the World Cup finals, where they will face Egypt, Belgium and New Zealand, will also play against The Gambia on May 29.

Iran prepares 2026 World Cup in Turkey

Due to diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Washington, Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup had been seriously questioned. Despite persistent questions, especially around the issue of visas, the Iranians have recently confirmed that they intend to travel to the United States for the World Cup.

Preparation has already begun in Turkey, without star Sardar Azmoun, excluded for “violation of national values” and behavior deemed unfair to the Iranian regime.

On the Mali side, for this trip to the Turkish Riviera, the Eagles will be led by Alou Badra Diallo, the current assistant coach and former assistant of Belgian Tom Saintfiet as the Malian Football Federation hopes to appoint a new coach within a fortnight.