Lech Poznan interested in Mohammad Mohebi [Report]

Sport.pl – POZNAN, According to the Russian media, the Polish champions have taken an interest in Mohammadam Mohebi and will try to bring him down after the world championships.

Iran has so far not been the direction from which Polish clubs would be happy to attract players. It is enough to say that in our Ekstraklasa played or still plays are only three players from this country. They are Farshad Ahmadzadeh (Silesian Wrocław), Yadegar Rostami (Pogoń Szczecin) and Ali Gholizadeh (Lech Poznań). In the next season, a fourth can possibly join this group.

Mohebi, a 27-year-old striker has been associated with Russia’s FK Rostov club for three years, where he joined from Portugal’s Santa Clara. According to the local media rostov.ru, Lech Poznań is “actively interested” and intends to sign a contract this summer after the world championships in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Mohebi should have been a free agent by then, because his contract with the team from Rostov-on-Don expires on June 30.

In the current season, Mohebi has featured in 27 games in which he has scored three goals and made three assists. In total, in the colours of the 10th team of the Russian league, he scored 15 goals and recorded 11 assists in 79 appearances. The result is not impressive, but this striker is still valued by Transfermarkt.de at 2.8 million euros.

Mohebi, apart from Rostov, also regularly plays for the Iranian national team. He has already scored 34 appearances and 13 goals. He hit the net m.in. in the March sparring with Costa Rica winning 5:0. He should also appear at the upcoming 2026 world championships, where Iran will face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the group stage.

If the transfer actually happened, Mohebi would become the second Iranian in Lech Poznań. On Wednesday, a team from the capital of Greater Poland officially announced the extension of the contract with Ali Gholizadeh. At the beginning of May, an excellent midfielder tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in his knee during the match against Motor Lublin and he will have at least a few months break. Still, both sides eventually made a deal to sign the annual agreement.