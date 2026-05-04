Gholizadeh to miss World Cup, likely to leave Lech Poznan [Report]

Transfery.info – POZNAN, It seems that Ali Gholizadeh has already had his last appearance in the colours of Lech Poznań.

The injury he sustained during the match against Motor Lublin turned out to be very serious, which was confirmed by the club. “In the current situation, it will not be possible to sign a contract,” wrote Maksymilian Dyśko.

This unfortunate event is likely to significantly affect Gholizadeh’s future.

The Iranian had an annual deal on the table that he wanted to initial, however, he asked for time to consider it. It was before the clash with Motor Lublin.

According to Maksymilian Dyśko from TVP Sport, ultimately “Kolejorz” will not include the 30-year-old in the line-up.

“He has confirmed the worst-case scenario possible when it comes to the health of Ali Gholizadeh. He’s in for an 8-month break.

He had a proposal to extend the contract with Lech by a year and was satisfied with the conditions, but in the current situation it will not be possible to sign a contract,” the journalist wrote.

Gholizadeh has been outstanding recently and deservedly won the title of best league player in April.