Kanaani scores winner in Team Melli camp friendly [VIDEO]

Varzesh3.com – TEHRAN, The intra-group friendly game of the national team was a chance for the head coach and technical staff of Iran to observe the players from the domestic league.

According to “Varzesh Seh”, the friendly match between the two teams consisting of the players invited to the national team’s camp, had a presence of nearly 100 spectators at the Dastgerdi Stadium.

The national team camp players were split into two sides, whites and red, with the scrimmage ending with Hossein Kanaani’s single goal in favor of the more defensive team.

The participants of this camp only included players playing in the Iranian Pro League, with the addition of legionnaires in their Turkey camp for the final phase of preparations before heading to the World Cup.

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