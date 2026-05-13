Dennis Eckert Ayensa receives Iranian passport in build up to the World Cup

Walfoot.be – LIEGE, Very good news from Iran for Dennis Ayensa: his Iranian passport has arrived. The Standard striker can now, more than ever, prepare to play in the World Cup.

The German U19 international, Dennis Ayensa, in addition to being a Spanish-German binational, also has Iranian origins.

Just a few months ago, the prospect of wearing the Iranian jersey remained very vague: “My father is half Iranian, but he does not have a passport. My grandfather is Iranian, but he’s dead. So that makes things difficult. I wouldn’t even know where to start to apply for citizenship.”

But the prospect of competing in a World Cup under the Team Melli jersey has accelerated the process. So much so that last March, Ayensa was taken over for the first time with Iran on the occasion of a friendly preparation match for the World Cup. “People welcomed me very well in Iran, it was a very good experience. It’s a team with quality,” he explained.

However, he had not been able to compete for a minute, due to his papers not being completely in order. Now it’s done. Local media outlet Gol Bezan reports that Dennis Ayensa has obtained his Iranian passport.

This administrative formality remained the only obstacle to participation in the World Cup. He should therefore take part in the great rendezvous of the summer under the name of Dennis ‘Eckert’ Dargahi.