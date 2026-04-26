April 27, 2026

Gholizadeh scores stunner against Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 26, 2026
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Poznan.eska.pl – POZNAN, Lech Poznań smashed Legia Warszawa by as much as 4:0, ruthlessly proving its masterful aspirations with four matches left until the end of the season.

The “Kolejorza” team dominated the rivals from the capital, whose situation in the elite still remains uncertain.

In the 3rd minute, the result was opened by perhaps the best player of the league – Ali Gholizadeh.

The next goals for the home side came through Ishak (two goals – 31′ & 42′) and Gurgula (38′).

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