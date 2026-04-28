April 29, 2026

2026 Asian Beach Games: Iran storm into beach soccer final

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 28, 2026
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Tehran Times – SANYA, The Iranian national beach soccer team delivered a masterclass performance on Monday, dismantling Palestine 9-1 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship match at the 2026 Asian Beach Games.

It was a comprehensive team effort for the side managed by Ali Naderi. Mohammad Ali Mokhtari led the charge with a hat-trick, while Mohammad Masoumizadeh and Mehdi Shirmohammadi each struck twice. Movahed Mohammadpour and Davoud Shokri rounded out the scoring in a clinical display that left no doubt about Iran’s title ambitions.

The victory continues a dominant tournament run for Iran, who advanced from the group stage with statement wins over the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

In the final, Iran are set to face Oman, who narrowly edged past Saudi Arabia 5-4 in a high-stakes second semifinal.

The final will be held on Wednesday.

The 2026 Asian Beach Games, hosted in the scenic city of Sanya, China, feature a week of high-intensity competition running from April 22nd to April 30th. With a gold medal on the line, Iran look to cap off their impressive campaign with a victory in the final.

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