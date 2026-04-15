“Taremilson” among the most influential duos in FC Porto history

Portal dos Dragoes – PORTO, The partnership between Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson has already left a mark on FC Porto’s attack and the goals, as well as the numbers of the assists reinforce this weight in the club’s recent history.

Although there are no fully consolidated records to compare with total rigor some attacking parnerships from other times, namely from the time of Domingos Paciência and Emil Kostadinov, the available data put Taremi and Evanilson in a prominent plan. In this statistical cut, Evanilson adds 17 passes for goal, while Taremi hits 47.

Between 1990/91 and 1993/94, Domingos Paciência and Emil Kostadinov together added 122 goals in the service of FC Porto, with the Portuguese striker accounting for 61 in 155 games and the Bulgarian to equalize this record with 61 more in 168 matches.

Three decades later, between 2020/21 and 2023/24, Evanilson and Mehdi Taremi surpassed that mark, reaching the combined 151 goals. The Brazilian pointed 60 in 154 games, while the Iranian was the most prolific of the two, with 91 goals in 182 encounters.

The figures help explain the influence of the portista duo in recent years, not only for the ability to finish, but also for the way both participated in the offensive construction. In the case of Taremi, the registration of assists confirms a particularly associative advanced profile, capable of linking game and creating chances for teammates with regular, something that isnt very unusual for a spearhead.

Evanilson added mobility, reading the spaces and a good connection with the attacking colleague, forming a combination that proved decisive at various times. In 2021/22, for example, the two came to stand out as one of the most productive duos in Portuguese football, both in goals and in assists.

Even with the necessary caution in the comparison between generations, the offensive production of “Taremilson” gains more and more strength in the historical framework of FC Porto. The consistency of the two are among the most influential of the recent blue and white era.



