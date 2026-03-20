Iran squad for Nigeria and Costa Rica friendlies announced

Ana.ir – TEHRAN, The head coach of the Iranian national football team, Amir Ghalenoi, has invited the following 35 players to the national team preparation camp for two friendly fixtures against Nigeria and Costa Rica.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Biranvand

Seyyed Hossein Hosseini

Payam Niazmand

Mohammad Khalifa

Defenders:

Ali Nemati

Hossein Abarghoui

Shoja Khalilzadeh

Saman Fallah

Hossein Kanaani

Daniel Iri

Ehsan Haj Safi

Milad Mohammadi

Abolfazl Jalali

Saleh Hardani

Ramin Rezaian

Daniel Esmaeilifar

Midfielders:

Saeed Ezzatollahi

Omid Noorafkan

Saman Ghoddos

Mohammad Ghorbani

Mehdi Hashemnejad

Amir Razzaghinia

Forwards:

Ehsan Mahroogi

Ali Alipour

Shahriar Moghanlou

Hossein Abarghouei

Mohammed Mohebi

Amirhossein Mahmoudi

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Ali Gholizadeh

Mehdi Torabi

Mehdi Ghayedi

Mehdi Taremi

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

Dennis Eckert Ayensa

Denis Eckert, who has been invited to this camp, will officially obtain the conditions for playing with the shirt of the Iranian national team after obtaining the necessary permissions from FIFA.

The national football team will travel to Turkey tomorrow for these two matches. The Iranian team will face Nigeria and Costa Rica on the 7th and 11th days of April, respectively.