March 30, 2026

Iran lose to Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Antalya friendly [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 27, 2026
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blueprint.ng – ANTALYA, Goals by Moses Simon and Jerome Akor Adams saw Nigeria edge Iran 2-1 in an international friendly played in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

The opening goal came as Samuel Chukwueze sent a precise through ball that sent Moses Simon racing clear. The Paris FC winger guided his finish into the bottom corner to hand Nigeria the lead after only six minutes.

In the second half, six minutes after the restart, Ademola Lookman turned provider, slipping a clever pass into the path of Akor Adams, to double the advantage.

Iran responded midway through the half, pulling one back through Mehdi Taremi to set up a nervy finish.

The victory marks Nigeria’s first win over the Iranian side, as the two teams’ last meeting was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil ended scoreless.

Next up for the Super Eagles is the Jordan national team on March 31, while Iran will face Costa Rica the same day, to further shape their squads ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o09SAbw6X04

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