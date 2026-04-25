Iran to face North Macedonia in friendly [Report]

Snn.ir – TEHRAN, According to FFIRI spokesman Amir Mahdi Alavi, the Iranian national football team will face the Macedonian national team in a friendly match in order to prepare for the World Cup.

The time and place of the match will be announced by the Football Federation.

The Iranian national team is scheduled to travel to Turkey on the 20th of May for their final camp of the national team before heading to the United States for their pre-World Cup camp.

Iranian football officials recently stated that Team Melli will also face Panama in a friendly match during their final camp, replacing previously announced opponents, Puerto Rico.

North Macedonia’s national team is currently 67th place of world-class football.