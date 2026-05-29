May 30, 2026

Friendly: Iran defeats Gambia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 29, 2026
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Msn – ANTALYA, The Iran national team came from behind to beat Gambia 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up match in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Gambia led through Omar Colley before halftime, but Iran equalised through Aria Yousefi after the break before Ramin Rezaeian and Mehdi Taremi completed the comeback.

The friendly win for Iran, currently camped in Turkey, comes just days after their tournament preparations were disrupted by a base camp relocation to Mexico following approval from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group G matches against New Zealand, Egypt and New Zealand in the United States in the June 11 to July 19 World Cup tournament.

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