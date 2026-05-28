Sayyadmanesh leaves Westerlo after two and a half seasons

Lesoir.be – WESTERLO, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will leave Westerlo after two and a half seasons. The 24-year-old Iranian international, (9 capes) said Thursday on social media.

The forward had arrived in January 2024 from Hull City, in the English second division, and has since played 84 games for the Campinois club of Jupiler Pro League, scoring 14 goals and delivering 13 assists. He has shaken the nets seven times this season, while Westerlo finished in fourth place in the Europe playoffs.

Sayyadmanesh and Westerlo have not reached an agreement at the end of his contract. No deal has been found and the player can therefore look for a new club. Recent reports have shared that Allahyar has attracted interest from Belgian heavyweights Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

On social media, he left a message to the fans.

“Another chapter of my life has come to an end. A chapter I will enjoy forever. Grateful for my 2.5 years in Westerlo,” said

Sayyadmanesh began his career in Iran at Esteghlal FC. He then wore the colors of Fenerbahce and Istanbulspor in Turkey, Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine, Hull City in the English Championship before arriving at Westerlo.