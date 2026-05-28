2026 International Friendly: Iran vs Gambia [Preview]

Thestatszone.com – ANTALYA, Ahead of their controversial appearance at FIFA World Cup 2026, the Iranians begin their preparation against African outfit Gambia on Friday.

Iran have changed their base camp for this summer from Arizona to south of the border and into Tijuana in Mexico amid ongoing hostilities between the Iranians and the United States. Their build-up is, naturally, disrupted as they prepare for a group with Belgium, Iraq and New Zealand.

The Gambians come into this one on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in an international friendly in March after a tough CAF qualifying group for the FIFA World Cup which featured both the Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon.

Gambia did show some enterprise and attacking intent in that game so may threaten the Iranians but Iran, a steady side, should still begin their preparation with a victory.

Iran vs Gambia Prediction: Iran to win 3-1