Iran coach Ghalenoei to remain in charge for Asian Cup challenge

Reuters – TEHRAN, Coach Amir Ghalenoei has extended his contract with the Iran national team until ​the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in ‌January, the country’s football federation confirmed on Sunday.

Ghalenoei, who led his nation to three consecutive draws during the World ​Cup to narrowly miss out on a place ​in the knockout rounds, has been in ⁠charge of the team since 2023.

“Mr Ghalenoei will ​remain the head coach of the national team,” ​the Tehran Times quoted Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj as saying. “We have already received his plans for the AFC ​Asian Cup.

“The national team’s training camp for ​the upcoming FIFA international window will start soon. There are ‌also ⁠several developments planned for our national teams.”

Ghalenoei is in his second stint in charge of Iran having led the team to the quarter-finals of the ​Asian Cup ​in 2007 ⁠and the semi-finals in 2023. The country has won the continental title on ​three occasions, the most recent coming ​in 1978.

The ⁠next edition of the Asian Cup will kick off on January 7 with the final to ⁠be ​played in Riyadh on February 5. ​Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside Syria, Kyrgyzstan ​and China.