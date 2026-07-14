Iran at WC 2026: The most dignified team at the most unfair tournament in FIFA history

India Today – TEHRAN, Team Melli played their World Cup games in a country bombing their homeland, commuted from Mexico for every match, had goals disallowed by VAR and were asked about war at every press conference. They went home unbeaten. This is their story.

There is a particular kind of dignity that only becomes visible under pressure. Not the dignity of winners, which is easy to maintain when things are going your way, but the dignity of people who have every reason to lose their composure and choose, repeatedly and deliberately, not to.

That is the dignity Iran’s national football team carried into, through and out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And it deserves to be named clearly, because the institutions responsible for this tournament have shown very little interest in doing so.

Iran arrived at a World Cup hosted by a country that had been at war with theirs since February 28th, when the United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. FIFA President Gianni Infantino coordinated with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to designate Mexico as Iran’s base camp, a decision that forced players to commute massive distances for every single match. United States authorities required the Iranian delegation to enter the country within 24 hours of each match and leave the same day. Those restrictions were eased only slightly for their final game in Seattle, where they were permitted to arrive two days before kick-off.

Despite a nominal U.S. agreement to issue visas, not all members of the Iranian delegation received clearance. A portion of the technical staff and support personnel were denied entry, a decision the Iranian Football Federation condemned as “political.” Team captain Mehdi Taremi pointed this out publicly, noting that logistics staff were absent and that Iranian journalists had been unable to attend matches or press conferences. The team originally planned to train in Phoenix but relocated to Tijuana when those plans collapsed. FIFA President Infantino visited the team’s dressing room after their first game against New Zealand and told them “it’s just the beginning.” Taremi recalled this drily at a subsequent press conference: “But the group stage finishes tomorrow.”

The picture that emerges is of a professional football squad playing at the highest level of international competition while operating without proper logistics support, without their media, without their fans, and without the basic recovery conditions that every other team at this tournament took for granted. The United States government, for its part, argued that it had done a great deal to accommodate a football team representing a country it was simultaneously at war with. That framing, in itself, tells you something about the standards being applied.

The VAR and the agony of near-misses

Iran’s campaign in Group G produced three draws against Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, leaving them unbeaten but eliminated when the results of other matches did not fall their way. The manner of their elimination, however, requires more than a scoreline to explain.

At least two of Iran’s goals were overturned by VAR during the competition. The most devastating came in the 93rd minute of their final group game against Egypt, when substitute Shoja Khalilzadeh struck what appeared to be a match-winner, a goal that would have sent Iran into the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s World Cup history. Players tore off their shirts. A member of the coaching staff broke his nose in the celebrations. And then the VAR Challenge sign appeared on the scoreboard, and minutes later the goal was ruled offside.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei told state television it felt like his team had had three goals disallowed. Whatever the precise number, no team at this World Cup lost more to VAR intervention. Iran still had a chance to advance even after the Egypt draw, needing one of three specific results in simultaneous matches to go their way. None did. Austria equalised in the 96th minute against Algeria, according to ESPN, never before in World Cup history had stoppage time featured both go-ahead and game-tying goals in the same match and with that, Iran’s tournament was over. “I can’t see any luck in my team,” said defender Ramin Rezaeian. “God was at odds with us,” his coach said.

Dignity in the press box

Throughout the tournament, at press conference after press conference, Iranian players and coaches were asked about the war, the regime, the streets of Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz and the geopolitical situation between their country and the host nation. They answered questions that no other team at this tournament was asked. Nobody raised the Epstein files with American players. Nobody asked the Canadian squad about their country’s trade disputes. Nobody asked Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo about LGBTQ rights in Argentina or Portugal. Nobody pointed a microphone at a Uruguayan player after their ugly exit against Spain, when Facundo Canobbio received a red card for a studs-up tackle, grabbed the referee’s shirt and had to be dragged away by his own teammates, and asked what it said about Uruguayan values. They asked about the brawl, as they should, because that was a football question.

The Iranians were asked about everything except the football. And they answered with restraint, with dignity, and with a directness that ultimately served them far better than any diplomatic deflection would have. “Who wants to help us?” Taremi asked reporters after the Egypt match. “If they want us to be out, OK, let’s be out. But that’s not fair.” His coach went further, telling state television his players were being “oppressed.”

The hypocrisy nobody in Western sport wants to discuss

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated years of Western commentary on human rights. Germany’s players covered their mouths in their pre-match photograph before their opening game against Japan, protesting FIFA’s threat to sanction players for wearing OneLove armbands. It was a gesture celebrated loudly across European and American sports media.

At the 2026 World Cup in the United States, German football director Rudi Voeller explicitly urged players to avoid political statements, saying there would be no specialist media training ahead of this tournament, unlike the preparation for Qatar 2022. “If someone wishes to do so, they are welcome to do it in the run-up to the tournament,” Voeller said. “However, if it hasn’t happened until this point, it generally shouldn’t start happening now.” No covered mouths. No OneLove armbands. No statements about the human rights record of the host nation. The rules, it appears, apply selectively depending on which country is being scrutinised.

Germany, whose players made that celebrated protest gesture in Qatar, is Israel’s second-largest arms supplier after the United States. According to the German government’s own records, from 7 October 2023 to May 2025, Germany issued export licences worth more than 485 million euros for military equipment to Israel, including anti-tank weapons and gearboxes for Merkava tanks used in Gaza. In November 2025, Germany lifted its partial arms export suspension, citing the Gaza ceasefire, even as Israel continued daily attacks. Amnesty International called the decision “reckless, unlawful and a risk of complicity in Israel’s international crimes.” The organisation that covered its mouth in Qatar opened its arms factories for Gaza. That is the hypocrisy that went entirely unreported by the Western sports press covering this World Cup.

What FIFA did and did not do

In December 2025, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Donald Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw ceremony. “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize,” Infantino told him. Three months later, the United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. The Iranian players who were forced to commute from Mexico to play their World Cup matches did so in a tournament whose governing body had just given a peace award to the president ordering the strikes on their country.

Over 120 immigrants’ rights groups issued a formal travel warning ahead of the tournament, stating that fans, players, journalists and other visitors could be at risk of serious rights violations. The tournament’s carbon footprint was estimated at 7.8 million metric tons of CO by independent carbon accounting firm Greenly, more than double the official emissions reported for Qatar 2022, with 87.8 per cent of that footprint attributable to spectator and team transit across three host nations. The sport that lectures the world about unity managed to produce its most carbon-intensive tournament in history while denying a team’s logistics staff visas to enter the host country.

Tensions heightened still further on Friday when the United States struck Iranian targets despite having signed a memorandum of understanding meant to halt hostilities while a peace deal was finalised. Iranian footballers were playing their final group game in Seattle that same day.

Who these men are

In their three weeks based in Tijuana, Iran’s players built a relationship with the city and its people that the rest of the world watched and, in large numbers, admired. When their elimination was confirmed, the team issued a formal statement expressing heartfelt appreciation to the people of Mexico and the city of Tijuana. “Leaving Tijuana is truly difficult for all of us,” it read.

These are not symbols of a government or a regime or a foreign policy position. They are professional footballers who packed their bags from a base in Mexico before every match, crossed an international border into a country bombing their homeland, went through hours of customs and immigration checks, played their hearts out, answered questions at every press conference that had nothing to do with football, maintained their composure throughout, and went home without having lost a single game.

Iran did not reach the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. They did not make the last 32. They came as close as a 96th-minute Austrian header would allow, and then they went home.

But they won something that does not appear on any scoreboard and is not measured by any ranking system. They won the respect of everyone watching who understands what it actually takes to show up with grace when the entire system around you has been designed to make you fail.

They played the game. The whole world saw them play it. And the whole world saw who made it so difficult for them to do so.