April 5, 2026

Iran defeats Costa Rica in friendly [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 31, 2026
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Jamaran.news – ANTALYA, With the continuation of the four-nation friendly competition during the FIFA March window, the Iranian national football team defeated Costa Rica in Antalya, Turkey.

The goals were scored by Ali Gholizadeh (11), Mehdi Taremi (19 – penalty, 34 – penalty), Mohammad Mohebi (31) and Mehdi Ghayedi (54).

During the national anthems, the Iranian players paid tribute and lined up holding photo frames of Iranian martyrs and the destruction caused by the United States and Israel in their attacks on Iran.

Ghalenoi set up his team with a few changes from the game against Nigeria, with Hosseini replacing Alireza Biranvand inside the goal, Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh leading the attack, and most importantly, the addition of Amir Mohammad Razaghinia, a 19-year-old Esteghlal player in midfield.

Infantino, the president of FIFA, the World Football Federation, was also present at the game and watched closely from the stands.

In their first match of the mini-four-nation tournament, Iran was defeated by Nigeria with a result of 2-1.

The Iranian team, who are currently preparing for the 2026 World Cup, are grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

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