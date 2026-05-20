Abdi: Asian Games can pave way for Olympics qualification

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Hossein Abdi, head coach of Iran’s U23 football team, says he hopes the 2026 Asian Games will serve as a springboard for 2028 Olympic qualification.

Speaking on the sidelines of the team’s first training camp, Abdi addressed the squad’s current status. “Some players plying their trade abroad haven’t joined camp yet, and two to three players from our 37-man list are carrying injuries. One injured player even showed up to camp anyway,” he said. “With the World Cup approaching and the domestic league on break, this was the best window to identify our players and prepare them for the short camps ahead.”

The camp will include a trip to Turkey for two friendly matches. “We’re heading to Turkey to play two international friendlies so these players can build chemistry on the international stage,” Abdi explained. “The more international games we play, the better results we’ll get. We’re preparing for Nagoya, and we hope the Asian Games act as a stepping stone toward the Olympics.”

Abdi made it clear what it means to wear the U23 jersey. “This team are for the best of the best — the elite. These players need to understand that they have far more room to grow. It’s not just about technique and tactics. Social awareness and mental strength matter just as much. That’s why these boys need to show discipline and confidence in every aspect — not just in one or two camps.”

He stressed the importance of professionalism beyond the pitch. “Everyone must be organized, focused, and balanced — in their private lives and their professional careers. We have to earn the respect of the football community and the people. We teach our players that respecting the veterans of a team and the football community drives their own growth and earns them respect in return.”