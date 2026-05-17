Ezatolahi scores in draw against Al Bataeh [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Al Bataeh Club were relegated from the ADNOC Pro League after drawing 1-1 with Shabab Al Ahli Club in the final, 26th round of the season.

The draw left Al Bataeh with 21 points, in 13th place, confirming their relegation to the UAE First Division League alongside Dibba FC.

Shabab Al Ahli finished the season in second place, with 58 points.

Al Bataeh’s relegation was confirmed after Al Dhafra FC defeated Al Wahda FC 1-0 in another match in the same round.

The win lifted Al Dhafra to 22 points, placing them 12th, enough to secure survival in the league.

Al Wahda remained fifth in the standings with 40 points, while Al Bataeh’s result was insufficient to avoid relegation from the UAE top flight.