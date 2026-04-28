North Macedonia and Iran friendly cancelled

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The football federations of North Macedonia have officially cancelled their friendly matches against Iran.

Cup 2026 preparation camp, where they planned to play friendly matches against domestic clubs as well as national teams.

One of these matches was against North Macedonia. Despite previous agreements and an official statement from the football federation confirming the match, North Macedonia decided to cancel the friendly.

Additionally, Angola, which was also planned to be one of Iran’s opponents in the U.S. as part of the pre-World Cup preparations, also canceled their fixture.

The Iranian Football Federation is currently working to find replacement teams to ensure the team’s training and preparation schedule remains on track.

Team Melli are drawn in Group G along with Egypt, Belgium and New Zealand.