April 13, 2026

Gholizadeh assists in thrilling draw against GKS Katowice [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 12, 2026
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Ekstraklasa.org – POZNAN, A difficult test for the league leaders. In Poznań, Lech chased the result 3 times and eventually both clubs had to settle for 1 point.

The biggest hit of the weekend with PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa was seen by the fans in the last Sunday meeting. GKS Katowice took the lead 3 times, but Kolejorz managed to equalize each time.

The best player of the match was Eman Marković, who – like in the match against Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecz – showed off a double.

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