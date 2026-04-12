Gholizadeh assists in thrilling draw against GKS Katowice [VIDEO]

Ekstraklasa.org – POZNAN, A difficult test for the league leaders. In Poznań, Lech chased the result 3 times and eventually both clubs had to settle for 1 point.

The biggest hit of the weekend with PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa was seen by the fans in the last Sunday meeting. GKS Katowice took the lead 3 times, but Kolejorz managed to equalize each time.

The best player of the match was Eman Marković, who – like in the match against Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecz – showed off a double.