Mohebi scores against Spartak Moscow [VIDEO]

Championat.ru – ROSTOV-ON-DON, The match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League season-2025/2026, in which Rostov and Spartak Moscow met, ended in a draw.

The game was held at the stadium “Rostov Arena” (Rostov-on-Don). As the chief arbiter was Alexey Sukhoi (Lyubertsy). The meeting ended in a draw with a score of 1:1.

The first goal in the match was scored by Spartak midfielder Roman Zobnin in the eighth minute.

Striker of the hosts Mohammad Mohebi equalized the score, from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute.

Spartak takes the sixth place in the standings of the RPL. The red-and-white has 42 points in 24 games. Rostov with 26 points is in 10th place.