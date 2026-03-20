FFIRI President: Iran has no intention to boycott the 2026 World Cup

Voiceofemirates.com – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taj, head of the Iranian Football Federation, confirmed that his country’s national team is committed to participating in the 2026 World Cup. He denied any intention of boycotting the tournament and stressed the team’s readiness and its current preparation plans.

Taj said, in remarks carried by Iran’s Mehr News Agency: “Donald Trump’s statements are pure nonsense. The officials responsible for hosting the World Cup have signed seven or eight forms to guarantee the safety of the players and members of the participating teams”.

He added: “The national team’s plans are progressing well, and we will play two friendly matches in Turkey during March. The coach will announce the list of players soon, and there is no intention to boycott the World Cup; we will definitely participate”.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the possibility of excluding Sardar Azmoun due to his political allusions, Taj explained: “I am not talking about a specific person. But the national team must represent all the people, and that is what we are keen on”.

He continued: “There is an agreement between the coaching staff and about 90% of the players, especially the professionals, on this approach. I have spoken with some of them personally, and this spirit exists within the team and will be further strengthened”.

The head of the Iranian federation concluded his remarks by noting that the league administration had issued a special decision on this matter, and that the conditions for holding the competition would be announced after obtaining final approval.

Iran is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, where they will begin their campaign against New Zealand. They will then face Belgium before concluding the group stage against Egypt. All matches will be held in the United States.