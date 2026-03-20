Mexico open to hosting Iran’s 2026 World Cup games [Report]

oneFootball – MEXICO CITY, FIFA will not agree to move Iran’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, according to The Times.

However, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum says her country would be open to hosting Iran’s games, per Reuters.

Iran secured their place in the finals by winning Group A of the third round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying.

They are scheduled to play their matches in California and Seattle, but the fixtures have been thrown into doubt due to the ongoing war.

United States president Donald Trump said last week that Iran’s players should not come to the World Cup due to safety reasons.

In response, the Iranian Football Federation (IFF) said that ‘no one can exclude’ them from the tournament, and even called for the US to be removed as host due to Trump’s implicit threat.

The IFF also claimed it is in talks with FIFA about moving their games to Mexico.

However, the world governing body is unwilling to agree to such a proposal, as tickets have already been sold and it would affect other teams.

FIFA wants Iran to take part in the World Cup. Iran also wants to participate in the tournament but refuses to play in the US.

However, the governing body will not allow them to play their matches in Mexico.

There is no modern-day precedent for a team withdrawing or being removed from a World Cup.

FIFA will also do everything to avoid an Iranian withdrawal, as its statutes strictly mandate political and religious neutrality.

Member associations are not allowed to withdraw from competitions, and Iran could face a long-term ban if it pulls out of the tournament.

No final decision on Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been made, but FIFA is expected to reach a conclusion during its congress in Vancouver on April 30.