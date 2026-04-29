April 30, 2026

Azmoun scores in draw with Khorfakkan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 29, 2026
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Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli and Khorfakkan FC shared an exciting 3-3 draw in Matchweek 23 of the UAE Pro League at Rashid Stadium.

Shabab Al Ahli’s goals were scored by Yuri Cesar Santos (brace) and Sardar Azmoun in the 14th, 48th and 96th minutes.

Khorfakkan responded with goals from Elton Felipe, an own goal by Mateus Lima, and Ahmed Jashak in the 34th, 37th, and 59th minutes.

The result sees Shabab Al Ahli move to 53 points, placing them second, while Khorfakkan FC reach 25 points, placing them eighth.

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