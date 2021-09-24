FIFA: IR Iran joins Portugal and Spain in quarter-final line-up [VIDEO]

135 views

FIFA – VILNIUS, On matchday 12 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, IR Iran won in a goal-laden encounter against Uzbekistan, Spain kept the Czech Republic at bay, whilst Portugal triumphed over Serbia in the first extra-time match of the tournament.

Results

Friday 24 September 2021

Uzbekistan 8-9 IR Iran

Portugal 4-3 (AET) Serbia

Spain 5-2 Czech Republic

Moments

This Round of 16 clash was the futsal equivalent of a rollercoaster ride with no brakes. With play constantly flowing from one end of the court to the other, the players could have netted even more than the 17 goals that made this the highest-scoring and arguably most thrilling encounter of the tournament.

Uzbekistan once again proved consistently dangerous from set-pieces, dazzling the crowd with their extensive repertoire and scoring once again from a dead-ball situation. Yet the Uzbeks conceded on the counter-attack from their own corners twice, while IR Iran captain Ali Hassanzadeh notched up his 12th and 13th FIFA Futsal World Cup™ goals.

Never before in Futsal World Cup history has there been a match in which both teams have scored so many goals in normal time. It was also the highest-scoring knockout game in World Cup history.

Up next

Quarter-finals:

Morocco – Brazil 26 September

RFU – Argentina 26 September

Spain – Portugal 27 September

IR Iran – Kazakhstan 27 September