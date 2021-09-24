Milan and Roma still want Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun [Report]

122 views

Ligaolahraga.com – ST. PETERSBURG, AC Milan, and AS Roma are reportedly still interested in signing Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun on a free transfer.

The Rossoneri were heavily linked with Azmoun in the transfer market last summer as La Gazzetta dello Sport mentioned that the player was the club’s new target to become Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s deputy. Calciomercato later confirmed that he had indeed caught the attention of the Serie A giants and had even had a dialogue with his agent, Fali Ramadani.

Now the same source confirms the news emanating from the Iran international that he will leave Zenit on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Giallorossi are known to be very interested in signing him when his contract with the Russian club expires at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Milan have been presented with the opportunity to sign him by Ramadani and he is currently a figure being considered by the management.

The 26-year-old striker has been in impressive form since his transfer to Zenit, scoring 58 goals and 20 assists in 90 competitive appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt data.

The opportunity to recruit Azmoun on a free transfer is indeed quite attractive for Milan, but they will compete with Roma in the hunt for his services this summer. In addition, it is also possible that Paolo Maldini and his friends will try to recruit him in January.